Relevant information technology program at FITCuba 2023

The program will deal with such relevant topics as Key Trends in World Tourism (by Cuban consultant Ramon Pomes), Smart Tourist Destinations (by Segittur Spain), and Smarts Offices and tourist intelligence platforms (Experiences in the implementation of Benidorm, also in Spain).

In addition to these lectures, there will be topics such as the Impact of Tourism Intelligence Platforms in the efficient management of Destinations, Technological Observatory of Tourism in Cuba, Digital Transformation Projects in Cuba, International Cluster of Information and Communication Technologies in tourism, and Digital Transformation of a Cuban Hotel. The list is quite long, and it is assumed by first-class specialists both Cubans and foreigners, especially Spaniards, many belonging to companies that have business with Cuba.

Another of the topics to be dealt with in this segment of FITCuba is the Applications and technological solutions for the management of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), about which there are many expectations.

The FITCubaTech initiative responds to an international trend in the sector’s main meetings to analyze the ever-increasing presence of information and communications technologies in the travel industry.

