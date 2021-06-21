Regatta against US blockade against Cuba held in Turin (+Photos)

Rome, Jun 21.- Italians and Cubans demanded the lifting of the United States economic, financial and commercial blockade against Cuba, during a regatta on the Po river, in the city of Turin.

¨Let us row against the blockade¨ was the slogan of an initiative promoted by the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba (CEECA), the National Coordinating Agency of Cuban Residents in Italy, Piedmont to Cuba, Turin and Cuba, Cuba va Group, and the Cuba-Italy Studies Center.

Other organizers of the three-hour-long demonstration were Europe for Cuba, Turin and Anti-imperialist Latinamerica and Gino Doné Brigade. Around fifty participants demanded the end to the US blockade from their boats, some fifty others did the same from the Umberto I bridge, where they chanted slogans such as ¨Cuba Yes, Yankees, No¨ and ¨Yes for Cuba, no more blockade¨, while they held allegoric signs and Cuban flags.