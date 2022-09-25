Holding the family code eferendum is a matter of civic duty

National television broadcast the exchange in which educators, doctors, psychologists, jurists, people with disabilities, students, grandparents, representatives of the National Center for Sex Education (Cenesex), athletes, artists and religious, among others, participated.

The Head of State highlighted the wisdom of those who worked on the draft Code. They took into account the multiplicity of families that currently coexist in Cuban society.

Psychologist Patricia Ares alluded to this issue and said that the passion for the family unites Cubans, but that also motivates debate, consensus and disagreement.

The specialist commented that “Familias” TV program, which she directs, showed different problems of society for which the current code has no solution.

Parents who abandon their children, those who mistreat, those who leave grandparents to their fate fail, she said, adding that for all these issues the proposed Code is an answer.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)