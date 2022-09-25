domingo, septiembre 25, 2022
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Holding the family code eferendum is a matter of civic duty

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , ,
Havana, Sep 24.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described the referendum on the family Code to be held on Sunday September 25 as a civic act of great duty to the nation, during a TV program dedicated to highlight the values of the initiative.
It is a question of rights, but also of responsibility, stressed the President in a meeting last night with people who had been very active working on the long process through which the bill has gone through.

National television broadcast the exchange in which educators, doctors, psychologists, jurists, people with disabilities, students, grandparents, representatives of the National Center for Sex Education (Cenesex), athletes, artists and religious, among others, participated.

The Head of State highlighted the wisdom of those who worked on the draft Code. They took into account the multiplicity of families that currently coexist in Cuban society.

Psychologist Patricia Ares alluded to this issue and said that the passion for the family unites Cubans, but that also motivates debate, consensus and disagreement.

The specialist commented that “Familias” TV program, which she directs, showed different problems of society for which the current code has no solution.

Parents who abandon their children, those who mistreat, those who leave grandparents to their fate fail, she said, adding that for all these issues the proposed Code is an answer.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Cuba Reports Washington Maneuvers against ALBA

Europe calls for a new world day to reject blockade against Cuba

Redacción Digital

Health enquiries, vital to contain SARS-CoV-2 in Cuba

Redacción Digital