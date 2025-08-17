Israeli plan to expand settlements and bury Palestinian state — imposing a so-called Greater Israel — draws international condemnation

Ramallah, August 16.- Israeli forces are carrying out raids across the occupied West Bank, with at least 20 Palestinians arrested since last night.

Separately, Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Atara north of Ramallah, setting fire to several vehicles.

Another attack by settlers targeted the village of Susya south of Hebron.

The surge of violence came amid international condemnation of remarks by Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who on Thursday announced plans for the construction of more than 3,000 new homes on illegal settlements that would bisect land Palestinians want for a future state.

The Israeli advocacy group Peace Now warned that Smotrich’s annexation plans are “guaranteeing many more years of bloodshed.”

The European Union condemned the plans, as did British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The office of the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called on Israeli authorities to immediately halt settlement construction. The UN chief’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said: “Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the regime that’s associated with these settlements go against international law. Settlements, to state the obvious, further entrench the occupation and put the prospect of a two-state solution even further away.” (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)