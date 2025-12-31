ICAP is a bridge of solidarity between Cuba and the world

Havana, December 30 – Promoting international solidarity remains the central focus of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP, for its acronym in Spanish), affirmed its president, Fernando González, just hours before the institution’s 65th anniversary.

ICAP, created on December 30, 1959, at the initiative of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, has played a mobilizing role in the solidarity movement with Cuba worldwide, both politically and materially, added González, who is also a Hero of the Republic of Cuba, in statements to the press.

González highlighted that the institution has defended Cuba’s right to be a sovereign and independent country, rejecting the impositions and aggressions of the U.S. government, including its criminal blockade and the unjust inclusion of Cuba in unilateral lists such as that of alleged state sponsors of terrorism.

In critical moments, from natural disasters to economic crises, material support from the solidarity world has arrived through initiatives like those of Medicuba Europe and Global Health Partners, which have sent medicines, medical equipment, and solar panels to health and education institutions, assessed the president of ICAP.

The defense of peace is also a fundamental mission of ICAP, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean, a region declared a Zone of Peace in 2014, reaffirmed González, reiterating the institutional support for the Venezuelan people in the face of aggressions by the U.S. government.

Our solidarity is not one-sided, he emphasized, recalling that the institute also raises its voice for just causes such as those of the Palestinian people, the Sahrawi people, and the peoples of the former Portuguese colonies, expressing Cuba’s revolutionary commitment to global justice.

With 65 years of history, ICAP continues to be a bridge between Cuba and the world: receiving solidarity, projecting it, and weaving networks of friendship based on mutual respect and the Martí-inspired ideals that “Homeland is Humanity,” noted Fernando González.

On this anniversary, we renew our commitment to defending sovereignty, South-South cooperation, and building a more just, equitable, and solidary international order, in faithful continuity with the work of the Cuban Revolution, concluded the president of ICAP. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)