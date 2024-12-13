Venezuela rejects U.S. decision to keep Cuba on list of alleged sponsors of terrorism

Caracas, December 13.- The Government of Venezuela rejected this Thursday the decision of the United States to keep Cuba on the list of nations that are supposedly sponsors of terrorism.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reiterates its unwavering solidarity with the people and revolutionary government of Cuba,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela. The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also stressed that the measure seeks to “undermine the sovereignty of the Cuban people and the legacy of its Revolution, recognized for its principles of solidarity, peace and international cooperation.”

In this regard, it denounced “the double standards of the U.S. government, which has historically been complacent and permissive with terrorist expressions throughout the world, when these have served its hegemonic interests, using practices to destabilize legitimate and sovereign governments, causing chaos and suffering to the people.”

“Therefore, it lacks the moral authority to issue this type of accusation against a country like Cuba, which has demonstrated its commitment to peace, such as in support of the dialogue processes in Colombia,” the statement stressed.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry urged nations to oppose this type of action and defend “the principles of sovereignty, unity and mutual respect between States.”

Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the policy of President Joe Biden’s administration will not change before the end of his term, so its removal from the list is not being considered.

Cuba was removed from the list in 2015 during the last period of Barack Obama’s government. However, former President Donald Trump included it again, which intensified coercive and unilateral sanctions against the Caribbean island. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)