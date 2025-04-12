French Communists support Cuba and promote solidarity

In a meeting to celebrate the 100th anniversary of communist management in the Hauts-de-Seine department, participants discussed the consequences for the Cuban people of more than six decades of economic, commercial, and financial siege, a policy they described as criminal and illegal.

The forum’s dominant theme was the campaign launched by the PCF leadership to support Cuba. That initiative’s coordinator, Vincent Govelet, was present, giving the audience details of the actions underway, including the shipment of a container with medicines and supplies for the health sector.

Govelet told Prensa Latina that they expect to send the container to the Caribbean country before the summer. It will be the first shipment within the accompaniment effort, which includes more than 20 hospital beds.

The coordinator noted that the campaign of solidarity with Cuba has a national scope and a structure to guarantee its functioning, duration in time, and the joint work with mayors’ offices, French associations, and trade unions, in particular the General Confederation of Labor (CGT).

He mentioned three objectives: political support, economic aid through donations and other activities, and promoting cooperation, so that projects for developing Cuba can be agreed upon from French soil. (Take from Prensa Latina)