Djibouti’s prime minister meets Cuban ambassador

Djibouti, Nov 1st.- Djibouti’s Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed met with Cuban Ambassador Julio Cesar Sanchez Martinez to review the progress of bilateral cooperation, the Caribbean nation’s diplomatic mission reported.

The source noted Sanchez Martinez thanked the African nation for supporting Havana at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the vote against the United States’ blockade against the Caribbean island, which has been in place for more than six decades.

National Assembly President Dileita Mohamed Dileita also spoke on Thursday with the Cuban ambassador to acknowledge Djibouti’s support for Cuba against this unilateral and extraterritorial US policy.

They also discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary ties.

The United Nations vote on October 28 was 130-17, with 25 abstentions.

Cuba and Djibouti established diplomatic relations on November 21, 1998, characterized by friendship and close collaboration, particularly in healthcare, spanning nearly all branches. (Prensa Latina)