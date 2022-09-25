Cuba’s largest mass organization supports family referendum

The organization invited Internet users to show their support for the legislation, considered a norm of love and affection, from 09:00 local time, and with the hashtags #Soycederista and #CódigoSí.

A walk race was also held from the Museum of the Revolution in the capital, in collaboration with the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation.

The National Coordinator of the CDR, Gerardo Hernández, exhorted the day before to ‘say Yes for Cuba’.

In addition, he highlighted the paradox that the enemies of the Cuban Revolution, who allege alleged human rights violations in their permanent attacks, speak out against this truly inclusive legal norm, since it recognizes the rights of the great variety of families that exist in the country. country.

We have asked the CDR masses to exercise their democratic right to vote next Sunday and support this Yes for Cuba, he remarked.

Around eight million Cubans will go to the polls this September 25 to endorse the new Family Code, approved by the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) in July, after an extensive process of consultations with specialists and popular debates.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)