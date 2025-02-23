Diplomat highlights good state of Japan-Cuba relations

Cuba and Japan have an extraordinary relationship, which transcends cultural borders and constitutes a pillar for our nations.

Therefore, we anticipate a greater level of understanding in the near future, Nakamura emphasized during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

The diplomat recalled the year 2016 as a milestone in diplomatic relations, with the visit to Japan by the then first vice president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, as well as the trip to Havana by the then Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Nakamura also highlighted that the establishment of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) office in Cuba represents the commitment to strengthen cooperation in essential sectors.

These exchanges are already bearing fruit thanks to projects for the delivery of medical equipment, garbage collection trucks, tractors for the agricultural sector and electrical stabilization systems, among others, the Japanese ambassador explained.

He added that in technical cooperation, two master plans stand out in the transport and renewable energy sectors, in addition to hospital digitalization projects and agricultural extension systems, as a result of the contribution between each ministry of the Cuban government and JICA.

Nakamura also highlighted the role of the community of Japanese descendants in Cuba, which has worked selflessly to build a bridge between the two nations, being a great support for Japanese diplomatic policy.

Although he acknowledged that bilateral trade and investment levels had declined compared to the records of the 1960s and 1970s, he said that just as there are stormy days, sunny days will also return.

Let us remember that the seeds planted by our ancestors became roots that remain strong, so I am confident that we will have a productive harvest, said the head of Japanese diplomacy in Cuba.

Cuba and Japan established diplomatic relations on December 21, 1929, and although they were temporarily suspended during World War II, they were resumed on November 21, 1952 and have remained uninterrupted to date. (Take from Prensa Latina)