Cuban tourism endures and goes on thru adaptation strategies

Montevideo, Oct 15.- Cuba perseveres despite the “war without bombs” waged by the United States, continuing to bet on tourism through adaptation strategies and by leveraging its natural assets, history, culture, and hospitable people.

This was stated by Jose Antonio Aguilera, the Caribbean island’s Tourism Counselor for the Southern Cone, during a presentation to representatives of Uruguayan travel agencies; he acknowledged material difficulties and other challenges stemming from the tightening of the blockade imposed by Washington.

He explained that the strategy involves consolidating tourism facilities and offerings where supplies and fuel are guaranteed to ensure service delivery.

This applies to hotels within the Gran Caribe, Cubanacán, and Gaviota chains, as well as key destinations such as Havana, Varadero, the northern keys, and Trinidad—featuring top-tier hotels alongside private sector capacity and services.

Tourism-related activities also play a key role, particularly the people’s unique hospitality: “We do not sell an idealized Cuba, but a real one that offers cultural and human experiences that are hard to find elsewhere,” he remarked. He added that his country is simultaneously undergoing economic transformations that position tourism as a strategic priority.

The forum also provided an opportunity for Yamila Martinez, the Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Cuban Embassy, ​​to announce the 48th edition of the Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2026), which will take place in a hybrid format from November 24 to 26. (Prensa Latina) (Photo: Tripadvisor)