Cuban President meets with students and professors in Santa Clara (+Photo)

Santa Clara, Cuba, Feb 7.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met this Monday with students and professors of the University of Medical Sciences, as part of the meetings of parliamentary candidates with sectors of the population.
The meeting was attended by a group of prestigious healthcare professionals, with scientific and research results, as well as students and professors of the faculties of Medicine, Nursing and health technicians.

Later, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) will hold a similar meeting with students and teachers of the Jose Luis Miranda Palace, where children from the Jose Marti Pioneers Organization (OPJM) study.

On Monday, Diaz-Canel will also meet with youths from the the Federation of High School Students (FEEM) at the Caturla room of the Jose Marti Library across the Leoncio Vidal Park in Santa Clara.

Diaz-Canel is accompanied by other parliamentary candidates from Santa Clara, such as the Governor and the first secretary of the Communist Party in Villa Clara, Alberto Lopez and Osnay Miguel Colina, respectively.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

