Cuba to strengthen capacities to handle products containing mercury

Havana, Dec 4.- A new international collaboration project seeks to strengthen Cuba’s capacities to handle products containing mercury and care for the environment, the country’s Network of Nuclear Communicators (Recnuc) informed.

The initiative will be coordinated as of 2022 by the Center for Environmental Studies in the central province of Cienfuegos, in support for the implementation of the Minamata Convention in Cuba, aimed at measuring these products and their waste, and the study of contaminated sites.

The Recnuc explained that it will be financed by the Trust Fund of the International Specific Program of that convention and will have a duration of three years.

The results of the project will improve the information, communication and awareness of Cubans, as well as decision-making, sharing experiences with Latin American and Caribbean countries and the training of personnel based on the capacities implemented in the region.

(Prensa Latina)