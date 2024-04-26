viernes, abril 26, 2024
International Construction Fair ends in Cuba

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz
Havana, Apr 26.- The 14th edition of the International Construction Fair, Fecons 2024, ends in Cuba on Friday, in which more than 100 exhibiting companies participated, with Russia as a guest of honor.

Specialized tools and equipment, ceramic products, additives, motorcycles, PVC pipes, and electrical and hydro-sanitary materials were part of a broad range of products exhibited at the event to promote technical services and technological systems for construction.

Representatives of companies from 13 other countries attended the event, which combined exhibitions at Havana’s Pabexpo fairgrounds with an International Scientific and Technical Forum at the Conference Center in Havana.

Present at the opening session on April 23 was Commander of the Revolution and deputy Prime Minister Ramiro Valdés, Construction Minister René Mesa, and Russian Ambassador to Cuba, Víctor Koronelli, among other prominent figures.

The scientific forum brought together entrepreneurs and academics, who discussed issues, including optimizing the preparation and construction processes through technological innovation and models for managing production chains.

They also addressed different experiences in the digital transformation of the investment process, the application of nanotechnology in producing materials, and reducing the sector’s environmental impact. (Take from Prensa Latina)

