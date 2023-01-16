lunes, enero 16, 2023
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Cuba salutes 16th Congress of Polisario Front

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , , , , , , , , ,
Havana, Jan 15.- Roberto Morales, Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), this Saturday send a message of salutation to the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front in Dakhla, Algeria, in which a Cuban delegation is participating.
On his Twitter account, Morales noted that Cuba will continue supporting “the just struggle of the Saharawi people for independence and self-determination.”

Prominent figures, political parties, representatives of civil society, and members of the solidarity movement with the Saharawi people from different countries are attending the congress, which opened on Friday.

Yudi Rodríguez, a member of the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee who is leading the Cuban delegation, said at the event on Saturday that “the Saharawi people’s resistance, the firmness of their leadership, and the commitment of their youth, fill us with admiration and commitment.”

“I bring the mandate to convey our firm conviction that we will never cease to accompany the Polisario Front and its heroic people in the struggle for independence and sovereignty,” Rodriguez said in reference to a message sent by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The 16th Congress of the Polisario Front is taking place in the refugee camp of Dakhla, one of the Wilayas on Algerian territory that reproduces the real Saharawi sites in the Morrocco-ruled Western Sahara region.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Santiago de Cuba safeguards coffee cultural heritage

Redacción Digital

Syria Continues Work on a New Constitution and Party

Cuba Hands Over G-77 Presidency to Lesotho