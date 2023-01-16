Cuba salutes 16th Congress of Polisario Front

Prominent figures, political parties, representatives of civil society, and members of the solidarity movement with the Saharawi people from different countries are attending the congress, which opened on Friday.

Yudi Rodríguez, a member of the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee who is leading the Cuban delegation, said at the event on Saturday that “the Saharawi people’s resistance, the firmness of their leadership, and the commitment of their youth, fill us with admiration and commitment.”

“I bring the mandate to convey our firm conviction that we will never cease to accompany the Polisario Front and its heroic people in the struggle for independence and sovereignty,” Rodriguez said in reference to a message sent by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The 16th Congress of the Polisario Front is taking place in the refugee camp of Dakhla, one of the Wilayas on Algerian territory that reproduces the real Saharawi sites in the Morrocco-ruled Western Sahara region.

