Cuba committed to peace in Colombia

Havana, Nov 25.- Cuba reiterated its solid commitment to peace in Colombia, assured the foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez.

“Five years after the signing of the Final Agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC-EP, we reaffirm that its effective implementation and strict compliance are decisive guarantees for a just and lasting peace,” added the head of diplomacy on his Twitter account.

During a recent event held in Colombia by the Externado University, the international community ratified its support for the Peace Agreement and advocated for its full implementation to solve the country’s problems.

In addition to commemorating the anniversary of the Agreement between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP) and the State, representatives of the UN, the European Union, Cuba, Norway and Sweden, made a balance of what has been achieved and the challenges to be overcome.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz, highlighted the importance of the support of Cuba and Norway as guarantor countries, from the creation of the historic pact till its implementation.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, stated the day before that the implementation of the Peace Agreement in the territories is crucial because it is aimed to transform the root causes of the conflict.