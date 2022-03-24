Cuba is willing to strengthen inter-party ties with China

Havana, Mar 24.- The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Diaz-Canel, ratified the intention to strengthen the exchange of experiences and excellent inter-party relations with China, as well as friendship between the two peoples.

In a virtual message sent to the 4th Theoretical Seminar between the communist parties of the two nations, Diaz-Canel, who is also Cuba’s head of State, stressed that these ties have historic roots with a long-term vision, which have become a benchmark of cooperation between two socialist and developing countries.

Diaz-Canel greeted the participants at the meeting and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi Jinping, with whom, he recalled, he has reached important agreements to promote the comprehensive development of bilateral ties and the practice of reporting on relevant events in Cuba and China.

“In the construction of socialism with its own characteristics, which you and we undertake, we have also considered ourselves as mutual references,” said Diaz-Canel, who added that they are united by common challenges, ideological identification, political trust and the maturity of the ties of friendship.

Moreover, he evoked the celebration in 2021 of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China and the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, a context in which the members of both organizations ratified the continuity, the preservation of the historic memory and the willingness to move forward, with the new generations at the center of projections.

Diaz-Canel stressed that Cuba defends the unquestionable right of a small socialist country, located just 90 miles from the United States and without large natural resources, to exist as a sovereign and independent nation.

In that scenario, he said, “they have not been able and will not be able to bend a genuine Revolution, creator of an undeniable work of social justice and an accumulation of social achievements of universal scope.”

(Prensa Latina)