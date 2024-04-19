ECLAC calls to strengthen bonds to fulfill the 2030 Agenda (+Fotos)

In 2015, a total of 193 UN Member States committed to meeting 17 goals in 15 years, including zero hunger, no poverty, quality education, gender equality, water and sanitation, sustainable energy, full employment, and addressing climate change.

According to the report, ECLAC considers that 22 percent of the SDGs in the region will be achieved, 46 are progressing in a favorable direction, but not with the required speed, and the remaining 32 will not be achieved. (Take from Prensa Latina)