Cuba and Venezuela strengthen their political and revolutionary unity

Havana, Cuba.- Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, held an official meeting with Diosdado Cabello Rondon, Secretary General of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), during a visit to Caracas that included tributes to Simon Bolivar and Hugo Chavez.

During the meeting, Cabello Rondon stated that the presence of the Cuban delegation “is good news for the people and the Party,” and asserted that “Fidel and Chavez are smiling wherever they are, because we have managed to remain united.”

On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, he conveyed a warm welcome and expressed gratitude for Cuba’s constant solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution.

Morales Ojeda conveyed greetings from Army General Raul Castro and President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to defending Venezuelan sovereignty against imperialist threats.

He stated that the unity of the Venezuelan people and its institutions is a guarantee that the Bolivarian Revolution will emerge stronger.

Both leaders signed a roadmap to follow up on the collaboration agreement between the parties, signed in August 2023, with the aim of strengthening political, diplomatic, and communication actions between the two nations.

As part of the official agenda, the Cuban political leader paid tribute to Simon Bolivar at the National Pantheon and Mausoleum of El Libertador, where he placed a floral wreath on behalf of the Cuban people.

In his message, he reaffirmed his loyalty to the Bolivarian legacy and emphasized the relevance of the integrationist ideal: “Unity among people is not an option, it is a necessity for survival.”

Later, the delegation visited the Cuartel de la Montaña, the resting place of Commander Hugo Chavez, where Morales Ojeda placed a white rose as a symbol of the brotherhood between Cuba and Venezuela, and evoked the shared revolutionary commitment: “We face the challenges left by the eternal Commander, but he lives in our hearts and in everything we do well.”

Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee and head of its Economic and Production Department; Emilio Lozada Garcia, head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee; Aylin Alvarez Garcia, first vice-rector of the University of the Communist Party of Cuba; Meyvis Estevez Echevarria, first secretary of the National Committee of the Young Communist League (UJC by its Spanish acronym); Osnay Miguel Colina Rodriguez, president of the Organizing Committee for the 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers Federation (CTC by its Spanih acronym); and Dagoberto Rodriguez Barrera, Cuba’s ambassador to Venezuela, were part of the Cuban delegation.

This meeting reaffirms the will of both countries to continue strengthening their political, historical, and revolutionary ties, in defense of self-determination and peace in Latin America. (Take from Radio Reloj)