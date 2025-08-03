Cuba and Peru sign agreement on collaboration in tourism

Havana, Aug 1.- Cuba and Peru signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation on Thursday, with the goal of enhancing exchanges and ties regarding professional training, destination promotion, and other potential areas.

The agreement was formalized by the Cuban deputy minister of Tourism, Yamily Aldama, and the Peruvian minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Desilú León.

The dialogue between the officials focused, among other things, on the current efforts to promote Peru as a sun and beach destination, as well as the potential for collaboration in the tourism sector and the shared desire to implement joint initiatives.

Aldama also paid a visit to the Tourism Training Center, where she discussed with its president, Graciela Seminario, about the common interest in resuming bilateral collaboration and exchanges in the realm of professional tourism education.

She explained that, as part of her schedule, she keeps in touch with tour operators and travel agencies, keeping them informed about the latest offerings and other opportunities available in Cuba. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)