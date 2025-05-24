Civilian deaths increase in Gaza due to Israeli offensive

The United Nations (UN) revealed that over the past seven days, the deaths total 630, including those of civilians who were in shelters and displaced persons’ tents at the time of the shelling.

“The high number of attacks on shelters, in the context of the ongoing destruction of infrastructure in Gaza, raises serious concerns that not all of the attacks were aimed at military targets,” the UN Human Rights office (UNHCHR) said.

In addition, nine Palestinian journalists were killed last week in direct attacks intended to limit the flow of information about what is happening in the coastal enclave and the extent of the impact the war is having on the civilian population, according to UNHCR.

Military operations continue across Gaza, with reports of shelling and new ground incursions also into aid centers. (Take from Prensa Latina)