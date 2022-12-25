domingo, diciembre 25, 2022
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Central Asian countries and Japan to ensure peace and development

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , , , , , , , ,
Tokyo, Dec 25.- Participants at the 9th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, which concluded here today, agreed on the importance of promoting security, trust and peace necessary to boost development.
Led by host Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the chief diplomats of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Japan reaffirmed the need to strengthen mutual cooperation based on friendship and trust to solve common problems and ensure stability and development in the region.

The parties also agreed on the need to intensify efforts to respond to transnational organized crime, combat drug trafficking, prevent terrorism and extremism, among other traditional risks of instability, the document said.

According to the joint statement, the dignitaries reviewed achievements in areas such as economic infrastructure, health, environment, border management, agriculture and human resources development during the 30 years of official ties between Tokyo and Central Asia.

Incidentally, the foreign representatives welcomed Japan’s offer of training courses, technical internships and other options for the promotion of experts. They also exchanged views on further regional problems such as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, which in their view needs secure, stable and peaceful development.

The declaration underlines that the Dialogue members, ‘partners in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law’, will continue to uphold the UN Charter and other premises such as independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The next foreign ministers’ meeting will be held in Kazakhstan, the Japanese government said.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Guadalajara-2011: Men’s Soccer Semifinals in Pan-American Games

Danny Glover: a Fighter for Justice and Humanity

CDRs Award Fidel Castro with the Barrio Prize