Central Asian countries and Japan to ensure peace and development

The parties also agreed on the need to intensify efforts to respond to transnational organized crime, combat drug trafficking, prevent terrorism and extremism, among other traditional risks of instability, the document said.

According to the joint statement, the dignitaries reviewed achievements in areas such as economic infrastructure, health, environment, border management, agriculture and human resources development during the 30 years of official ties between Tokyo and Central Asia.

Incidentally, the foreign representatives welcomed Japan’s offer of training courses, technical internships and other options for the promotion of experts. They also exchanged views on further regional problems such as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, which in their view needs secure, stable and peaceful development.

The declaration underlines that the Dialogue members, ‘partners in maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law’, will continue to uphold the UN Charter and other premises such as independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The next foreign ministers’ meeting will be held in Kazakhstan, the Japanese government said.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)