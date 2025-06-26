BRICS member states condemn Israeli-American aggression against Iran

Brasilia, June 25.- The BRICS member states have strongly condemned the Israeli-American aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying they violated the UN Charter through illegal and unprovoked attacks.

Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the BRICS member nations, in a statement on Wednesday, expressed deep concern over the aggression against Iran. “We express grave concern over the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” said the statement.

The organization of emerging economies, in which Brazil holds the rotating presidency this year, also called for making West Asia free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

Although not part of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty (NPT), the Israeli regime is the only entity in West Asia that has nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. The attacks against Iran’s nuclear installations were carried out in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the BRICS statement.

“BRICS remains committed to promoting international peace and security and to fostering diplomacy and peaceful dialogue as the only sustainable path toward long-term stability in the region,” the statement added.

The major member states of the BRICS alliance, including China, India, and Russia, have previously condemned the Israeli and American aggression against Iran.

Fu Cong, China’s representative to the United Nations, said on Tuesday that the Israeli and American attacks on Iran “were a gross violation of international law and Iranian sovereignty.”

He said Iran has repeatedly stated it does not seek nuclear weapons and has never given up on diplomatic efforts, and using force is not an option for resolving international disputes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also said his country condemns acts of aggression against Iran, which were carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law.

After the US struck Iran’s nuclear installations, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s representative to the United Nations, said Russia condemns in the most decisive terms the “irresponsible, dangerous and provocative actions committed by the USA against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a sovereign member state of the United Nations.”

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in a call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, expressed the deep sympathy of the government and people of India to the government and people of Iran following the aggression by the Israeli regime.

On June 13, the Israeli regime launched an unlawful aggression against Iran, leading to the assassination of many senior commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

Iran retaliated within less than 24 hours with a barrage of missiles and drones, and followed it up with a series of retaliatory operations under True Promise III.

The US entered the war on behalf of Israel on June 22, when its bombers hit three Iranian nuclear sites in brazen violation of international law. In response, Iran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military air base in West Asia, in an act of self-defense. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)