Voices for Palestine in the U.S. at Michigan conference

Washington, May 27.- The growing movement in the United States in favor of Palestine received a new push this weekend when more than three thousand people and representatives of dozens of organizations met in Detroit, Michigan.

The People’s Conference for Palestine, which concludes this Sunday, was convened in the state with the largest concentration of Arab-Americans in the country.

Not only national delegates agreed that the last eight months of Israel’s offensive against Gaza are a continuation of a history rooted in more than 75 years of aggression, crimes, occupation, and forced displacement of Palestinians.

From Friday last, the event was attended by students, leaders of social movements, intellectuals, progressive organizations, artists, and community members, according to the convening groups.

Despite the attendance, the meeting was only echoed on social media. The People’s Forum posted in one of its messages that Zionism and imperialism are currently facing a challenge on all fronts of society as the movement for Palestine continues to strengthen.

Speaking at the gathering, Layan Sima Fuleihan, Education Director of The People’s Forum, asked “why are there no red lines for the White House when it comes to Zionism?” while Tara Alami of the Palestinian Feminist Collective explained that Israel’s attempts to crush the resistance of the Palestinian people are doomed to failure.

“The reason the U.S. supports Israel is that (…) it is essentially a giant military base…,” said Richard Becker, western region coordinator for the anti-war coalition ANSWER (one of the event’s coordinating organizations). (Taken from Prensa Latina)