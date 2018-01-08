Ethiopian President to Start Official Visit to Cuba on Monday

Havana, Jan 8 .- The president of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, will start an official visit to Cuba on Monday, it was reported in this capital.

The distinguished visitor will hold official talks with Cuban authorities and will carry out other activities, says the press release, posted on the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.

The peoples of the two countries share historic ties of friendship, built during the liberation struggles in Africa.

Cuban internationalist soldiers fought alongside Ethiopian troops in the 1970s. In addition, an expression of solidarity and collaboration with that African country is the professional training of several Ethiopian youths in Cuba.

Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populated country after Nigeria. It is one of the founding members of the former Organization of African Unity (OAU) and current African Union (AU). Its capital, as well as its largest and most populated city, is Addis Ababa. (Prensa Latina)