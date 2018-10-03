Cuba Will Build Bioelectric Plant and Eolic Park with Indian Credit

New Delhi, Oct 3 .-Cuba will build bioelectric plant, associated to a sugar factory and an eolian park of 50 MW through a credit given by India, affirmed here the Cuban minister of Energy and Mines, Raul Garcia Barreiro.

The high official attended together with director of Renewable Energy of that Ministry, Rosell Guerra, to several events in New Delhi related with the initiative launched by India and France, in the UN Conference on Climate Change COP21, of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) to boost energy coming from the sun, of which Cuba is a founding member. The bioelectric plant will be installed in the grounds of sugar factory ‘November 30’ in the western Cuban province of Artemisa, while the eolian park (Rio Seco 1) will be built in Holguin, in the island’s northeastern coast, explained Engineer Rosell Guerra to Prensa Latina.

Cuba started building two eolian parks, of 50 and 51 MW each, and now the credit given by India will allow the Antillean nation to build a third park.

In the course of today, the delegation headed by Minister Garcia Barreiro sustained a meeting with interim director general of ISA, Upendra Tripathy, and executive of Indian enterprises, belonging to the sector of technology production for the use of renewable energy sources in the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) headquarters in the capital of India. The Cuban part presented the advances achieved by the Caribbean country in the implementation of its policy of perspective development and the business opportunity for Indian companies to invest in Bioelectric plants, solar photovoltaic and eolian parks in Cuba.

Cuba pretends to increase the use of clean energy in the country to 24 percent of its electric generation for the year 2030.

The Greater of the Antilles, that enjoys high solar radiation during all the year, already installed 51 solar photovoltaic parks with a total power of 116 MW, while it continues to build these types of parks throughout its territory, for another 65 MW. (Prensa Latina)