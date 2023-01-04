Chile and Brazil will work to recover bilateral relations

This Monday the Brazilian Foreign Ministry accepted the credentials of Sebastián Depolo, who was appointed as Chilean ambassador to Brazil and did not receive the approval of the previous president, Jair Bolsonaro.

Boric described his visit as intense and fruitful, which began the day before with his participation in Lula’s inauguration ceremony.

“We were able to witness a citizen’s party, where we celebrate together that our brother country is recovering hope, advancing with justice and with a leader who has always fought for the dignity of his people,” he said. According to the dignitary, caring for and strengthening democracy and prioritizing the environment are the desires of both countries and will be the basis for promoting relations.

One of the projects in which both nations will advance is in the bi-oceanic corridor, which will unite the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and connect Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil.

The South American giant is Chile’s main trading partner in the region and the third worldwide.

At the meeting, Boric and Lula also discussed the fight against misinformation, the migration phenomenon, the fight against organized crime and the energy crisis, among other topics.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)