UN agency in Cuba calls for a photography contest

The call, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the office, is aimed at people over 18 years of age, who must creatively reflect in their visual proposals themes of the work of Unfpa’s agenda in Cuba.

These include the Cuban Population in its Diversity, Healthy and Active Aging, Sexual and Reproductive Rights, Gender Equality, and Bodily Autonomy.

Participation is possible in one or all of the themes, and up to two photographs per subject will be accepted.

Works will be received until September 1st, accompanied by the following information: name and surname, alias (if any), age, contact telephone number, e-mail, identity card number, municipality, and province of residence.

Those interested can send their work in digital format to acunamendoza@unfpa.org. The images must have .jpg extension and 300 pixels per inch.

Those sent in USB memory or printed format will also be considered. They must be enclosed in a sealed envelope with reference: Unfpa Photography Contest, addressed to Marisol Alfonso de Armas, and delivered at No. 110, 18 Street, between 1st and 3rd Avenue, Miramar, Playa, La Habana.

In both cases, the submission data must contain the participating subject, the photo’s title (optional), and the personal information requested.

Photos taken with cameras or electronic devices that comply with the resolution characteristics are accepted. Small adjustments such as lighting, contrast, saturation, moderate cropping, or others are also considered. Photomontages, alterations of the image or parts of it, which imply that the work reflects a reality different from the one photographed, will not be accepted. (Take from Prensa Latina)