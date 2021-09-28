Turkey: new Cuban bar-restaurant opens in Istanbul

Ankara, Sep 28.- Cuban Ambassador to Turkey Luis Amoros highlighted the cultural ties between the two nations after attending the inauguration of La Bodeguita del Medio bar-restaurant in Istanbul, as part of a tribute to that establishment in Havana homage to the renowned Havana premise, diplomatic sources said.

During the event, Amoros thanked the Turkish businessmen who promoted the project for building a bridge between the two countries and promoting Cuban history and customs among Turkish citizens.

The diplomat pointed out that La Bodeguita del Medio represents the most authentic Cuban cuisine, traditions and music, and assured that the new bar-restaurant is a piece of Cuba in Istanbul.

The opening of a restaurant in Turkey, similar to the one in Havana, had great repercussion in local media, including Anadolu News Agency and Hurriyet newspaper.

Also present at the inauguration of the bar-restaurant were the mayor of Esenyurt municipality, Kemal Deniz Bozkurt; the president of Turkish Tourism Investors Association, Oya Narin; and representatives of Turkish Airlines and the Turkish Exporters Assembly.