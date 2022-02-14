Cubans in Europe call for actions against US blockade

Paris, Feb 14.- Cuban residents in Europe called on the Together for Cuba channel to take actions against the economic, commercial and financial blockade the United States has imposed on the Caribbean island.

“For Cuba, for our homeland, for the Cuban family: Down Blockade,” according to a video posted on YouTube about the launch of the campaign, which shows footage of mobilizations in different regions of the world to reject the blockade that Washington has enforced against Cuba for more than 60 years.

According to promoters, they are calling on associations and individuals to organize events against the blockade and share them on the Together for Cuba channel for their dissemination on social media, where the platform broadcasts a program every Friday.

In that sense, they asked to send videos and photos of those actions to an e-mail, and stated that the campaign is not limited to a specific period, as it will be active in the coming months.

In early February, moderators of the platform told Prensa Latina that the objective is to fight the disinformation and manipulation with which the issues related to Cuba are frequently presented on social media.

Jose Conde, a resident in Germany; Ada Galano, in Italy; and Danilo Campos, in France, defined the proposal, which they coordinate along with compatriots in Austria, Spain, Greece and the United Kingdom, as multidimensional, as it includes a YouTube channel, contributes to the solidarity actions with Cuba and organizes events.

