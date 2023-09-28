jueves, septiembre 28, 2023
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

The CDR, Cuba’s largest mass organization begins Congress

Editor Web Radio Santa Cruz , , , , , ,
Havana, Sep 28.- The 10th Congress of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), Cuba’s largest mass organization, begins in this capital from Thursday to September 28, with the participation of 480 delegates.

More than 100 guests from all provinces will analyze the organization’s problems with a renewed approach and actions to help the country in the current context.

According to CDR National Coordinator and Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Gerardo Hernández, the meeting will promote initiatives to help the nation in economic issues such as energy saving, food production, popular control, and fighting criminal actions.

It will also increase exchanges with the population and motivate youth to participate in the CDR tasks, Hernández stated in a recent press briefing.

The annual meeting of the Continental Front of Communal Organizations (FCOC) will be held the day after the end of the 10th Congress of the CDR. It is expected that activists from some 12 countries will participate in the FCOC meeting. (Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

[:es]Radio broadcasters celebrate their holiday in Santa Cruz del Sur[:]

Redacción Digital

Casa de las Americas Exhibit on Caribbean Myths, Realities

[:es]Presence of Giant African Snail in Cuban Province[:]

Redacción Digital