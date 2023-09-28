The CDR, Cuba’s largest mass organization begins Congress

According to CDR National Coordinator and Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Gerardo Hernández, the meeting will promote initiatives to help the nation in economic issues such as energy saving, food production, popular control, and fighting criminal actions.

It will also increase exchanges with the population and motivate youth to participate in the CDR tasks, Hernández stated in a recent press briefing.

The annual meeting of the Continental Front of Communal Organizations (FCOC) will be held the day after the end of the 10th Congress of the CDR. It is expected that activists from some 12 countries will participate in the FCOC meeting. (Taken from Prensa Latina)