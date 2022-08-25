Support for Cristina Fernandez continues

On the other hand, Congresswoman Matilde Bruera and groups in Santa Fe province called for a mobilization to condemn lawfare and defend Rule of Law and democracy.

In a joint communiqué, the Grandmothers and Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Founding Line, the Association of Families of those Disappeared and Detained for Political Reasons, HIJOS Capital organization, the Argentine Human Rights League and the Memory, Truth and Justice Commission, among other organizations, also denounced the attempts to proscribe the former president.

Cristina Fernandez is accused of being the head of an illicit association without evidence and deny her the right to be heard. The relations between judges and prosecutors are obvious, which evidences the lack of impartiality in decision-making and alerts us about the possible outcome of the case, the text states.

Pablo Moyano, co-president of the General Confederation of Labor, assured that a large demonstration is being prepared to support Fernandez, and the parties that make up the bloc Frente de Todos (Front of All) called on the militants and all Argentinians to defend democracy and its leaders.

