Spanish expert describes Cuba as a safe tourist destination

Varadero, Cuba, Apr 24.- The director of Operations for the Caribbean of the Spanish chain ROC Hotels, Angel Sanchez, described Cuba today as a safe tourist destination and with endorsement in the control of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘We are convinced that if it is not the safest, it is among the safest, if we compare it with neighboring countries or with other nations,’ the specialist, with over 20 years in the sector and a decade of them in the Caribbean area, told Prensa Latina.

Sanchez praised the culture and history of Cuban, ‘we are faithful believers in this destination and despite the fact that there are more beaches in the region we have always bet on Cuba because we believe in its important attributes.’

We are in the Caribbean, he reflected, and the sun and beach product has an undeniable hook and although visitors enjoy culture, landscapes and nature, the days invite to rest on the beach and Varadero brings it all together, ‘that is one of its qualifications.’

Sanchez talked to Prensa Latina at the ROC Arenas Doradas (AD) hotel operated by the Iberian consortium in this beach resort in the western province of Matanzas along with ROC Barlovento and ROC Varadero, in addition to the ROC President in Havana, all of them with Gran Caribe.

In addition, the Spanish company maintains, alongside the Gaviota Group, the ROC Lagunas del Mar located in Santa Maria Key, on the northern coast of the central province of Villa Clara. (Prensa Latina)