Resolution supporting Cuba approved by Italian lawmakers highlighted

Rome, Oct 9.- Elly Schlein, General Secretary of Italy’s Democratic Party (PD), highlighted the approval—by the Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee—of a resolution supporting Cuba that had been introduced by her party.

“We call on the Italian government to intervene to address the dramatic situation facing the population due to the embargo, which has been in place for nearly 65 years and has been worsened by the energy-related sanctions imposed by Trump”, noted Schlein, who is also a member of parliament, on her Instagram page.

The Five Star Movement (M5S) also expressed satisfaction with the unanimous decision taken by the Italian Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee to support Cuba in the face of the damage caused by the U.S. blockade.

The M5S underscored that the parliamentary initiative represents a significant step toward concrete support for the Cuban people, according to the Agenzia Giornalistica Opinione website.

The text warns that the suffering of the Cuban people has been exacerbated by an unjust and inhumane blockade that drastically impacts the daily lives of the island’s citizens.

It is essential to continue on this path, the M5S asserts in the statement, urging against yielding to the pressure and aggressive policies of the Trump administration against the Caribbean nation.

The resolution approved by the Lower House’s Foreign Affairs Committee notes that “Italy is called upon—while respecting the principles of its Constitution and its multilateral obligations—to boost universal right to health, international cooperation, and the rejection of secondary sanctions, consistent with the vote cast at the most recent UN General Assembly against the unilateral embargo on Cuba”. (Prensa Latina)