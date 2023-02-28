President of Cuba inaugurates the 23rd Habano Festival

During the inauguration, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, pointed out that the Fair is organized by the Convention Center and the Habanos S.A. corporation.

“Year after year it has become one of the main activities of the Festival. An outstanding meeting point for all those who make enjoying the Habano a unique experience”, he highlighted.

He commented that the event receives manufacturers and suppliers from the world of tobacco, artisans, collectors, suppliers of accessories for the smoker, manufacturers of luxury items, printers, transporters and suppliers of gourmet products from all over the world.

Later, he thanked the presence of members of the accredited diplomatic corps in Cuba and the speakers from countries such as Germany, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Panama, Mexico, Costa Rica, Canada, Ecuador and China.

He highlighted the response of the Cuban exhibitors, who have 95 stands, where “the varied offer of our country is shown in fields as diverse as crafts, cultural and musical production, fashion, tourism, gastronomy and of course, everything that has to do with Habanos”.

This group also includes collector’s items and smoker’s items, including the most varied and innovative cases and humidors, he added.

Malmierca invited to take advantage of the Fair as an ideal space for “technical and commercial exchanges between businessmen, suppliers and the participating public, who come from all over the world attracted by the Habano culture.”

The Habano Festival, which has been held in Cuba since 1994, will last for five days with meetings, tastings, presentations, samples and debates by people who come from more than 70 countries.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)