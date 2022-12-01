jueves, diciembre 1, 2022
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Palestine warns about extremism of next Israeli government

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , , , , , , , , ,
Cairo, 1ro Dic.- Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki warned that the next Israeli government is the most extremist in the history of the country, which will cause an escalation of violence in the region.
The new executive will be different from the previous ones because it contains elements known for their extremism and radicalism, he said during a meeting with ambassadors accredited to the State of Palestine, the Egyptian news agency MENA reported.

Al-Maliki thus referred to several figures who will integrate the new Israeli administration, such as the deputy Itamar Ben Gvir, known for his racist and anti-Arab declarations.

Al-Maliki assured that Israel is not a “true partner” with whom to negotiate peace.

The official demanded sanctions from the international community for the Tel Aviv authorities, pointing out that it is necessary to send them a message for their refusal to dialogue and for crimes committed by Israel in the occupied territories.

In this regard, he denounced the systematic violations carried out by the Israeli armed forces and their settlers.

Al-Maliki stressed the need to translate the commitment to the two-state solution into mechanisms of action. “The policy of silence gives Israel an opportunity to change the reality on ground so as to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he stressed.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Hugo Chavez Meets with Fidel, Raul Castro

[:es]Leader of Ruling South African Party Expresses Solidarity with Cuba[:]

Redacción Digital

Cuban VP Ends Visit to China