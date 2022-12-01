Palestine warns about extremism of next Israeli government

Al-Maliki thus referred to several figures who will integrate the new Israeli administration, such as the deputy Itamar Ben Gvir, known for his racist and anti-Arab declarations.

Al-Maliki assured that Israel is not a “true partner” with whom to negotiate peace.

The official demanded sanctions from the international community for the Tel Aviv authorities, pointing out that it is necessary to send them a message for their refusal to dialogue and for crimes committed by Israel in the occupied territories.

In this regard, he denounced the systematic violations carried out by the Israeli armed forces and their settlers.

Al-Maliki stressed the need to translate the commitment to the two-state solution into mechanisms of action. “The policy of silence gives Israel an opportunity to change the reality on ground so as to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state,” he stressed.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)