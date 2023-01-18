miércoles, enero 18, 2023
Over 500 Cuban students to graduate from Matanzas University (+Photos)

Matanzas, Cuba, Jan 18.-  In line with the 2022 school year closing in higher education, the University of Matanzas (UM) this Tuesday graduated more than 500 students in the eight faculties.

As many as 534 young people from the daytime course, including 46 from short-cycle program and one Angolan student, have received their university degrees at the Sauto Theater.

The UM rector Leyda Finalé said this graduation is a fact that fills the university with joy since it shows a young people generation with high patriotic and revolutionary senses.

Finalé praised that all graduates have a job opening to prove their knowledge and to contribute to Matanzas´s socioeconomic development.

56 Gold Degrees, 14 scientific merit awards and the fact that over 66% of graduates were women, all these figures show these professionals´ quality and the role of women in Matanzas and Cuban society, she pointed out.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

