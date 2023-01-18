Over 500 Cuban students to graduate from Matanzas University (+Photos)

As many as 534 young people from the daytime course, including 46 from short-cycle program and one Angolan student, have received their university degrees at the Sauto Theater.

The UM rector Leyda Finalé said this graduation is a fact that fills the university with joy since it shows a young people generation with high patriotic and revolutionary senses.

Finalé praised that all graduates have a job opening to prove their knowledge and to contribute to Matanzas´s socioeconomic development.

56 Gold Degrees, 14 scientific merit awards and the fact that over 66% of graduates were women, all these figures show these professionals´ quality and the role of women in Matanzas and Cuban society, she pointed out.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)