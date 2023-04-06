National Bank of Cuba to appeal British court’s ruling

jueves, abril 6, 2023
Havana, Apr 6.- The National Bank of Cuba will file an appeal against the ruling by a British court following the lawsuit filed by the vulture fund CRF I Limited, Justice Minister Oscar Silvera announced at a press conference.
Silvera pointed out that the actions by the vulture fund are in bad faith. “There are documents that prove the intentions of damaging the country and affecting the financial flows of the Cuban economy,” he stressed.

He pointed out that Cuba is immune from English jurisdiction, and has no obligation to respond to the lawsuit. CRF is not a creditor of the Cuban State, so Cuba is out of the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Cuba won the lawsuit when the ruling was issued establishing that the vulture fund CFR I Limited is not a creditor of the Cuban State.

In a hearing held at the High Court of England and Wales, Judge Sara Cockerill notified the lawyers for the parties about the ruling regarding the lawsuit filed by the vulture fund CRF I Limited against Cuba and the National Bank of Cuba.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

