More than two million Cubans receive booster vaccine against Covid-19

Havana, Jan 2.- Cuba reported that 2,021,600 people have received the booster dose against Covid-19, a process that was accelerated more than a week ago due to the risk of the contagious by the Omicron variant.

Of that figure, 132,399 doses were administered as part of a clinical study and 1,889,261 were administered to people in selected territories and risk groups, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

Cuban authorities plan to complete the necessary booster doses to all its inhabitants before the end of January, the Business Group of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries (BioCubaFarma) stressed in a message.

Of the Cuban-made Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala vaccines, 30,719,737 doses have been administered throughout the country to date, the MINSAP informed on Saturday.

The second dose has been administered to 9,305,706 citizens, while 8,944,229 received the third dose, while 9,670,974 have completed the vaccination scheme, accounting for 86.5 percent of the Cuban population.

(Prensa Latina)

