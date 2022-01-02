More than two million Cubans receive booster vaccine against Covid-19

Of that figure, 132,399 doses were administered as part of a clinical study and 1,889,261 were administered to people in selected territories and risk groups, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

Cuban authorities plan to complete the necessary booster doses to all its inhabitants before the end of January, the Business Group of the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries (BioCubaFarma) stressed in a message.