Israeli forces intensify genocidal attacks on Gaza, killing dozens of civilians

Gaza City, April 1.- At least ten civilians, including children and women, were killed after a house was bombed in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City on Monday.

Israeli forces continue to pound the Gaza Strip with air and artillery strikes, killing and injuring more Palestinian civilians across the besieged territory. Another strike targeted a group of people in the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing five people.

A woman and a child were also killed following an Israeli airstrike on displaced persons’ tents west of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

An earlier strike on the center of Khan Yunis killed at least six civilians, including children, and injured many others. According to Gaza’s health ministry, the regime’s strikes have killed at least eighty Palestinians and injured over 300 others in the past two days.

This comes as at least 64 Palestinians were killed on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday. The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has strongly condemned Israel’s killing of civilians on Eid, including children in their festive clothes.

It stated that such an approach reveals Israel’s “fascism and its denial of any human or moral values.”

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 50,300 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 114,400 other individuals have been injured in the brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 7, 2023. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)