Israel launches strikes against Iran, apparently targeting Tehran’s nuclear program

Tel Aviv, June 13.- Israel launched a military operation against Iran targeting Tehran’s nuclear program on the evening of Thursday (Friday, June 13th local time), according to the Israeli government.

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, described the move as a “preemptive strike” in a statement and warned that Israel anticipates “a missile and drone attack” in response. The Israeli Defense Force said the strikes were conducted by “dozens” of aircraft.

Iran’s state-run news agency reported explosions were heard in Tehran, Iran’s capital, according to Reuters.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the strikes in a statement, stressing that American forces “are not involved in strikes against Iran.”

“Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners,” Rubio added, warning that “Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

Israel has been warning for more than a decade it would attack Iran’s nuclear program and energy facilities if they reached a stage where they could be weaponized. The two countries are longtime foes.

The operation comes as the Trump administration has sought a deal with Iran to limit its nuclear program. International watchdogs say Iran has continued to enrich uranium to near-weapons level. President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff meet with Iranian officials for five round of talks aimed at reaching a deal. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)