Cuba expresses condolences to Indonesia over earthquake victims
Havana, Nov 22.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday expressed his condolences to the people and Government of Indonesia over the loss of human lives and damage caused by an earthquake that hit West Java.
Local authorities warned that the number of victims might increase in the next few hours due to the number of missing people.
According to the United States Geological Survey, two hours after the first earthquake, up to 25 aftershocks, which struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, were reported.
