International solidarity group delivers donation in central Cuba

According to Aurora Herrera, a member of the José Martí Cultural Association of the United States, the instruments are worth 160,000 dollars and were acquired through personal contributions by the members of the group.

Serguey Pérez, provincial culture director in Villa Clara, 278 kilometers east of Havana, said that the instruments include pianos, drums, trumpets, trombones, clarinets, saxophones, flutes and violin bows.

The José Martí Cultural Association of the United States participated in the events on Cuban National Hero José Martí’s 172nd birthday, and plans another donation to the health sector in the territory, as part of its long history of solidarity. (Take from Prensa Latina)