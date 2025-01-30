International solidarity group delivers donation in central Cuba
Santa Clara, Cuba, Jan 30.- The José Martí Cultural Association of the United States, through the Matter Foundation, donated musical instruments this Wednesday to the “Olga Alonso Provincial Center for Artistic Education” in this central Cuban city. Led by prestigious Cuban-American pianist Nachito Herrera, the cultural association donated 130 musical instruments to the artistic institution, an educational center with an enrollment of more than 550 students from Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spíritus and Ciego de Avila.
According to Aurora Herrera, a member of the José Martí Cultural Association of the United States, the instruments are worth 160,000 dollars and were acquired through personal contributions by the members of the group.
Serguey Pérez, provincial culture director in Villa Clara, 278 kilometers east of Havana, said that the instruments include pianos, drums, trumpets, trombones, clarinets, saxophones, flutes and violin bows.
The José Martí Cultural Association of the United States participated in the events on Cuban National Hero José Martí’s 172nd birthday, and plans another donation to the health sector in the territory, as part of its long history of solidarity. (Take from Prensa Latina)