Havana International Fair Begins in its 40th edition

Havana, Nov 4.- The Havana International Fair begins its 40th edition today at its usual location at the Expocuba exhibition grounds, until November 9, with the participation of around 50 countries.

Dozens of official delegations have confirmed their attendance, and more than 700 companies are exhibiting their products, covering more than 17,000 square meters at Expocuba.

According to the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment (MINCEX), Oscar Pérez-Oliva, figures show the extent of this event, taking place in the context of important transformations that Cuba is experiencing in order to correct imbalances and boost its economy this year.

Pérez noted that the national participation is led by 190 entities, including 30 small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and aligns with Cuba’s policy to promote territorial development.

A special pavilion will showcase the potential of the provincial regions and commercial interests, as well as the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

Among the most significant activities at FIHAV is the 7th Investment Forum, which will present the update of the Cuban Opportunity Portfolio – an interactive tool that broadens its focus on local issues and includes small-scale projects to increase the participation of MSMEs.

Carlos Luis Jorge, first vice minister for MINCEX, reported that the investment portfolio has 729 projects, an increase of 21 compared to 2022, amounting to a total investment of approximately 34.471 billion dollars.

During the 7th Investment Forum, panels will focus on the Mariel Special Economic Zone, the Eurasian Economic Union, business opportunities and prospects for cooperation in industry and agriculture, as well as opportunities for foreign investment in regional development.

Other activities scheduled at the commercial showcase include several business forums with Russia, Mexico and Angola; meetings with bilateral chambers; national days for each country; business exchanges; business rounds; seminars; conferences; product presentations; and the launch of Cuba Foreign Trade magazine.

FIHAV 2024 is a platform for promoting Cuba’s export capabilities -state and privately managed-, with representation from 13 export sectors. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)