Ibero-American Event of Rural Tourism and Agrotourism begins in Cuba

Havana, September 30. – The X Ibero-American Rural Tourism and Agrotourism Event begins in Cuba with the accreditation of the delegations attending this meeting, held on the western part of the island.

Representatives started arriving this past weekend, including the president of Iberoatur, Humberto López-Tirone, who upon arrival praised the archipelago’s potential regarding these topics and said the event aims to create tools for the development of these modalities.

The X Event is held from September 29 to October 5 in various locations across the western part of the island, with the opening planned for Tuesday morning at the National Botanical Garden.

In this regard, the head of the Events Group at the Ecotur Travel Agency, Francisco Longino, explained that this is an important gathering for a recreational modality that is on the rise worldwide.

For the occasion, delegates from Spain, Portugal, Panama, Brazil, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, and Argentina participate, mingling with their Cuban counterparts. Experts from France, Italy, Australia, China, Germany, and Saint Vincent are also invited.

The meeting is being organized by the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) and Ecotur, and is scheduled for the provinces of Pinar del Río, a pioneer in these activities, and Artemisa, home to Las Terrazas Community, which has extensive experience in these topics.

The event’s motto is “For sustainable community development, taking into account the benefits this type of tourism brings to rural communities.” The choice of Cuba as the host country was driven by efforts in this regard and by prominent events such as the traditional Nature Tourism (Turnat, for its acronym in Spanish) event every two years.

Also participating in the meeting, particularly in its academic section, are specialists from various universities, including the Agrarian University of Havana. Delegates from universities and scientific centers from Iberoatur, the Autonomous University of Mexico, Colombia, Zacateca, Granada, Spain, the San Juan National University, Argentina, the Neiva School of Technology, and the Entrepreneurship Chair of Costa Rica will attend.

A large group of professionals from the University of Havana (UH), the Cuban Institute of International Relations, the UH Faculty of Tourism, Pinar del Río, and the University of Paraguay will attend.

Previous versions of this event took place in Spain (2016), Guatemala (2017), Portugal (2018), Costa Rica (2019), Virtual-Covid-19 (2020), Panama (2021), Spain-Portugal (2022), El Salvador (2023), and Colombia-Huilla (2024). (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)