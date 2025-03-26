Genocide in Gaza: Israel kills scores and wounds hundreds in 24 hours

Gaza City, March 26.- The Health Ministry in Gaza says renewed Israeli airstrikes on the besieged territory have killed dozens of Palestinians and injured hundreds of others in the past 24 hours. The ministry said in a statement this Tuesday that 62 dead bodies and 296 injured people were brought to hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the last day.

“A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them,” it added.

According to the ministry, the death toll in Gaza has risen to 792 since Israel renewed its war on the blockaded territory last week. At least 1,663 Palestinians have also been wounded.

Israel resumed its war on Gaza on March 18th, undermining the fragile two-month-long truce agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. The airstrikes have killed mostly women and children, drawing a wave of condemnations worldwide. The overall death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen past the 50,000 mark.

Medical sources said at least 26 had been killed in fresh Israeli attacks in southern, central, and northern Gaza since dawn Tuesday.

Ten people lost their lives in Israeli strikes targeting tents housing displaced people in the southern city of Khan Yunis. At least eight people from the same family were also killed after Israeli warplanes hit a house in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In Gaza City, four Palestinians were killed when Israeli warplanes struck a home in the Sabra neighborhood. Another Israeli strike killed at least four people in the northern city of Beit Lahia, the sources added.

Separately on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a family of six in a so-called humanitarian zone in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis, killing five of them as they were sleeping in their tent.

The victims included the 40-year-old father, the 38-year-old mother and three children aged 14, 10 and four. The 13-year-old child was the only survivor who was wounded and taken to hospital. Their deaths came as the family had been preparing for the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Israel launched its brutal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, but the regime failed to achieve its declared objectives despite killing more than 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Tel Aviv regime accepted Hamas’s longstanding negotiation terms under the three-phase Gaza truce, which began on January 19th.

Later, however, Israel refused to move forward to the second stage of the ceasefire, which required it to withdraw troops from Gaza. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)