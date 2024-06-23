Diaz-Canel visits the Cuban municipality of Union de Reyes

Havana, Jun 23.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel this Saturday visited the municipality of Union de Reyes, in the southwest of the western province of Matanzas, as part of the government’s agenda for exchanges and check-ups in the territories.

According to information from Cuba Presidency in X, the Cuban leader began his visit in the neighbourhood known as Sabanilla, in the town of Juan Gualberto Gomez.

There he walked along Independencia Street and got acquainted with the transformations that include the renovation of houses, the incorporation of young people to study and work, and the attention to vulnerable families.

The local newspaper Giron reported that in his conversation with the villagers, he urged everyone to work hard together.

I know it is difficult when the situation is extremely complex, but these people have been hard-working and self-sacrificing, and what you have achieved here is an example for so many other neighbourhoods in Cuba,’ he said.

He also visited the Octavio de la Concepción y la Pedraja polyclinic, where he spoke with workers and the director of the institution, Dr. Yenia Ruiz, and was interested in the renovation of the center, which today provides services to more than 18,500 inhabitants of the territories of Bemejas, Cabezas, Puerto Rico and Plan Turquino.

This institution offers emergency consultations, as well as echocardiography, ultrasound, clinical laboratory, stomatology, rehabilitation room, optometry, among others.

Of particular importance to the centre is the X-ray service, with digital technology, which has benefited 1,262 patients to date, including 405 emergency patients.

Diaz-Canel also visited the Félix Ricardo Lopez Medina primary school and the local House of Culture, institutions that underwent structural and aesthetic improvements as part of an action plan to celebrate the 170th anniversary of Juan Gualberto Gomez’s birth, a distinguished Cuban patriot.

He assessed the use of a budget of more than two million pesos allocated to the works, which include a process of pothole patching still pending completion, the information indicated.

The president visited the region of Yumuri for the fifth time this year 2024.

Previously he visited the municipalities of Colon, Cardenas, Jovellanos and Jagüey Grande. (Taken from Prensa Latina)