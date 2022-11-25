Fidel Castro’s legacy is underscored in Moscow

During the conference, which was attended, among others, by the deputy speaker of the State Duma and leader of the Just Russia party, Sergei Mironov, cooperation between Russia and Cuba was discussed in the context of the struggle against US hegemony.

At the meeting, Russian thinkers noted that for the future development of Russia’s policy it was necessary to study the teachings of the Soviet Union and Cuba, especially the contributions of Fidel, who knew how to combine socialist ideas with independence and social justice ideas.

The academic meeting was also the occasion to sign a collaboration agreement between the Havana-based Fidel Castro Center and the Fidel Castro Foundation for the development of Russian-Cuban relations.

Organizers presented miniature replicas of the monument to Fidel that was recently inaugurated in Moscow to the Cuban Embassy in Russia, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), the Higher Institute of International Relations and the Fidel Castro Center.

