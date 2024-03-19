US Charge D´affaires summoned by Cuban Foreign Ministry

According to the communication published on the Minrex website, Vice Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío formally conveyed to the US official his firm rejection of the interventionist behavior and slanderous messages from Washington and his embassy in Cuba regarding internal affairs of Cuban reality.

With the delivery of a formal note of protest, Ziff was reminded of the minimum standards of decency and honesty that are expected of a diplomatic mission in any country and that the United States embassy in Cuba appears incapable of observing, said the text. At the same time, it was emphasized that this diplomatic office and its staff are obliged to behave in accordance with the rules of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

At the meeting -the text noted- attention was drawn to the direct responsibility of the United States government in the face of the difficult economic situation that Cuba is going through and, specifically, in the face of the shortcomings and difficulties that the population face on a daily basis. under the weight and impact of the blockade.

The ostensible effort of the United States government to limit and hinder every effort by the Cuban State to find solutions and respond to the economic and social needs of the country was repudiated.

The destabilizing plan and its execution are evident for all to see, said the Minrex communication, which denounced the million-dollar financing of the reinforcement of a ruthless economic war to provoke and exploit the natural irritation of the population.

He affirmed that such a policy has a powerful technological infrastructure to exploit digital networks from US territory and for aggressive purposes, with the complicity of important US and international media outlets.

Such actions have the mercenary support of people based mainly in the south of the State of Florida in the United States, whose only way of life is the industry of aggression against Cuba, he pointed out.

He noted that if the United States government had even a minimum of honest concern about the well-being of the Cuban population, it would remove Cuba from the arbitrary list of states that allegedly sponsor terrorism.

Likewise, it would put an end to the persecution of fuel supplies that the country requires to import; would stop persecuting every Cuban financial transaction in the world, and would put an end to the crude persecution against Cuba’s medical cooperation programs in the world.

Likewise, I would stop intimidating businessmen, visitors, artists and anyone who feels they have the interest and right to interact with the Cuban people. (Take from Prensa Latina)