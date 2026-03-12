End of US suffocation policy against Cuba demanded in Manila

Manila, Mar 12.- Participants in an event at the Ateneo University in the Philippines raised their voices to demand an end to the illegal policy of blockade and suffocation applied by the United States against Cuba for more than six decades.

The event, convened under the slogan “Anti-imperialist Solidarity from Manila to Havana,” brought together students, members of the Philippines-Cuba Cultural and Friendship Association and the World Peace Council, and representatives from the Gender and Anti-harassment Office of Diliman University and the Freedom from Debt coalition.

The participants also conveyed encouraging messages of support for the Cuban people and highlighted the example Cuba represents for the world, not only for its resistance but also for its achievements in social justice and its international cooperation, particularly in the health sphere.

Speaking at the event via videoconference, Cuban Ambassador Yadira Ledesma referred to the experience of how her country has resisted, over the last 67 years, imperialist aggression and the most comprehensive and prolonged unilateral sanctions system applied against an entire nation and its people.

According to diplomatic sources, the event at Ateneo University demonstrated once again that the Island is not alone and has friends who, this time from Asia, raise their voices to exclaim, Long live free Cuba! (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)

